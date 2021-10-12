JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Trading 4.6% Higher

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) traded up 4.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $52.99 and last traded at $52.41. 11,537 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,317,843 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.09.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JinkoSolar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on JinkoSolar from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital decreased their target price on JinkoSolar from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on JinkoSolar in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.24 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.59 and a 200-day moving average of $44.50.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $1.12. JinkoSolar had a return on equity of 2.98% and a net margin of 0.43%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JKS. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 163.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,058,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276,394 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 871.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 983,961 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111,581 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in JinkoSolar by 143.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,790,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $74,663,000 after buying an additional 1,056,633 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in JinkoSolar by 2,619.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 980,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,928,000 after buying an additional 944,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in JinkoSolar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,290,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

JinkoSolar Company Profile (NYSE:JKS)

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd. manufactures innovative solar modules. It distributes solar products and sells its solutions and services to a diversified international utility, commercial and residential customer. The company was founded by Xiande Li, Kangping Chen, and Xianhua Li on August 3, 2007 and is headquartered in Shangrao, China.

