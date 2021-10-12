Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Subsea 7 S.A.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:SUBCY)

Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Subsea 7 in a report issued on Thursday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Wilson now anticipates that the energy company will earn $0.12 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.09. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Subsea 7’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. DNB Markets raised Subsea 7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a 87.00 price objective (down previously from 92.00) on shares of Subsea 7 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Subsea 7 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Subsea 7 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 21st. Finally, HSBC raised Subsea 7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from 96.00 to 84.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Subsea 7 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.67.

SUBCY opened at $8.91 on Monday. Subsea 7 has a fifty-two week low of $6.16 and a fifty-two week high of $11.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.81 and a 200-day moving average of $9.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of -17.13 and a beta of 2.07.

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.12). Subsea 7 had a negative return on equity of 2.97% and a negative net margin of 3.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion.

Subsea 7 Company Profile

Subsea 7 SA engages in the provision of engineering and construction services to the offshore drilling industry. It provides cost-effective technical solutions to enable the delivery of complex projects in all water depths and challenging environments. The company was founded on March 10, 1993 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

