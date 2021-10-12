Jefferies Financial Group Increases The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Price Target to $221.00

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) had its price objective increased by Jefferies Financial Group from $201.00 to $221.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on PNC. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from an underperform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $194.00 to $252.00 in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Odeon Capital Group downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $192.63.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $201.05 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $191.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $188.43. The firm has a market cap of $85.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.40. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 52 week low of $106.85 and a 52 week high of $204.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 32.72% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 14.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.62%.

In other news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.16, for a total transaction of $773,472.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,770,620. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,575 shares of company stock valued at $845,158. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 1,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.1% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.0% in the first quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 15.8% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.