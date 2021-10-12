Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $11.84

Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.84 and last traded at $11.84, with a volume of 26352 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.33.
A number of analysts have issued reports on JBI shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Janus International Group in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Janus International Group in a report on Friday, August 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86.
In related news, Director Roger Fradin sold 417,216 shares of Janus International Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.87, for a total transaction of $6,204,001.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,382,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,424,548.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 837,216 shares of company stock valued at $12,371,966.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JBI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Janus International Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Janus International Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janus International Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $158,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janus International Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus International Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $162,000. 77.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Janus International Group Company Profile (NYSE:JBI)
Janus International Group, LLC designs, manufactures, and installs steel roll-up doors and building components for self-storage, industrial, and commercial door dealer markets. Its products include self-storage doors, wind load self-storage doors, and swing doors; interior hallway systems and locker systems; commercial roll up doors, including tension holding devices, spiral torque tubes, and adjustment in bracket systems; relocatable storage containers and movable additional storage structures; electronic locks, overlocks, and monitoring products for roll-up doors; and options, such as vision panels, insulation materials, upgrade repair kits, pantheon operators, and hoist operators.
