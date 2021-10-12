James Halstead plc (LON:JHD) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 11 Per Share

James Halstead plc (LON:JHD) declared a dividend on Monday, October 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 11 ($0.14) per share on Friday, December 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This is a positive change from James Halstead’s previous dividend of $4.25. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON JHD opened at GBX 530 ($6.92) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 553.62 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 527.74. James Halstead has a 1 year low of GBX 426 ($5.57) and a 1 year high of GBX 584.79 ($7.64). The company has a market cap of £1.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.31.

Get James Halstead alerts:

James Halstead Company Profile

James Halstead plc manufactures and supplies flooring products for commercial and domestic uses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Scandinavia, Australasia, Asia, and internationally. The company offers its products under the Polyflor, Palettone, Camaro, Polysafe, Recofloor, and Expona names. The company was founded in 1914 and is based in Manchester, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for James Halstead Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James Halstead and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.