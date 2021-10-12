James Halstead plc (LON:JHD) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 11 Per Share

James Halstead plc (LON:JHD) declared a dividend on Monday, October 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 11 ($0.14) per share on Friday, December 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This is a positive change from James Halstead’s previous dividend of $4.25. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
LON JHD opened at GBX 530 ($6.92) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 553.62 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 527.74. James Halstead has a 1 year low of GBX 426 ($5.57) and a 1 year high of GBX 584.79 ($7.64). The company has a market cap of £1.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.31.
James Halstead Company Profile
