Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.21

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 23rd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.

Jacobs Engineering Group has a dividend payout ratio of 13.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Jacobs Engineering Group to earn $7.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.82 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.6%.

J stock opened at $133.99 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $17.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.86. Jacobs Engineering Group has a 12-month low of $92.50 and a 12-month high of $145.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.88.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 3.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Jacobs Engineering Group will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions segments. The company was founded by Joseph J.

