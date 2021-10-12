J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Lowered to “Underweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $150.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $169.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

JBHT has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $192.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Raymond James cut their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup raised their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $197.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $170.60.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

Shares of JBHT opened at $169.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $17.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.22, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $172.77 and a 200 day moving average of $169.67. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 12 month low of $119.22 and a 12 month high of $184.38.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 22.56% and a net margin of 5.57%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is 25.32%.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 1,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.34, for a total transaction of $322,128.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,477 shares in the company, valued at $3,570,913.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.19, for a total value of $89,595.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,557 shares of company stock worth $626,912 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 190.4% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 633 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the third quarter worth about $460,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 137.0% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 21,243 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,461,000 after buying an additional 12,278 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 522,916 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $85,209,000 after purchasing an additional 18,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 65.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 351,153 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,219,000 after purchasing an additional 138,577 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.