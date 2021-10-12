iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Acquired by 3D L Capital Management LLC

3D L Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 29.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,515 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,601 shares during the period. 3D L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000.

EFV stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.21. 1,613,890 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.88 and its 200 day moving average is $52.26. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12-month low of $49.15 and a 12-month high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

