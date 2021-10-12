iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Shares Sold by Gryphon Financial Partners LLC

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lowered its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 11.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 105,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,298 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $9,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. SevenOneSeven Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000.

ACWI traded up $0.31 on Tuesday, hitting $101.16. 119,553 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,360,132. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52 week low of $77.34 and a 52 week high of $105.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $102.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.21.

