iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (BATS:REM) Shares Sold by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (BATS:REM) by 28.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,609 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF during the second quarter worth $39,000. Element Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF during the second quarter worth $81,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF during the second quarter worth $152,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF during the second quarter worth $171,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF by 283.3% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 4,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,479 shares during the period.

REM stock opened at $36.97 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.51.

