iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,741 shares during the quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 11.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,928,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,429,000 after purchasing an additional 626,600 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,078,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,703,000 after purchasing an additional 206,511 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,717,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,411,000 after purchasing an additional 52,972 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $116,408,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $120,666,000.

Shares of USMV opened at $74.03 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.07. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45.

