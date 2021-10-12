iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU) Shares Sold by 3D L Capital Management LLC

Posted by on Oct 12th, 2021

3D L Capital Management LLC decreased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 539,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,780 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF accounts for about 3.3% of 3D L Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. 3D L Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.24% of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF worth $13,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 200.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $129,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 282.2% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 7,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 5,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $195,000.

Shares of IVLU stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.82. 143,418 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 432,582. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.65 and a fifty-two week high of $27.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.01.

Read More: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVLU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.