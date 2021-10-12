iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU) Shares Sold by 3D L Capital Management LLC

3D L Capital Management LLC decreased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 539,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,780 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF accounts for about 3.3% of 3D L Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. 3D L Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.24% of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF worth $13,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 200.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $129,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 282.2% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 7,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 5,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $195,000.

Shares of IVLU stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.82. 143,418 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 432,582. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.65 and a fifty-two week high of $27.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.01.

