iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Acquired by 3D L Capital Management LLC

3D L Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,082 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 862 shares during the quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Insight 2811 Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 26,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Garrison Point Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Garrison Point Capital LLC now owns 9,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,922,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.83. 7,577,660 shares of the stock traded hands. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.26 and a 200 day moving average of $75.60. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84.

