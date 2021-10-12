Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $28.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Although Iovance is progressing well with its lead pipeline candidate, lifileucel, a delay in the submission of a BLA with the FDA was a major setback. Non-resolution of the potency assay for lifileucel with the FDA may lead to further delay in the submission of regulatory applications seeking approval. Meanwhile, the company — with no marketed product — does not generate any revenues. It is planning to file a BLA for lifileucel, seeking approval in the melanoma indication in 2022. The approval will be a major boost for the company. Further, data from the company’s ongoing studies have demonstrated encouraging potential of its pipeline candidates across different cancer indications. The stock has underperformed the industry in the year so far.”

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Chardan Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Mizuho started coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.75.

IOVA stock opened at $26.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.01. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 12-month low of $15.88 and a 12-month high of $54.21. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of -13.72 and a beta of 0.84.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.02). Equities analysts predict that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 9.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 418,872 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,261,000 after buying an additional 37,419 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,270,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 45.9% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,737,618 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $201,333,000 after buying an additional 2,434,885 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 2.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 377,089 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,812,000 after buying an additional 7,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $539,000.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.

