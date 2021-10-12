Investview, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INVU) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Investview, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INVU) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a growth of 1,200.0% from the September 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,871,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
INVU stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.11. 1,259,716 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,766,031. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.22. Investview has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.79.
About Investview
