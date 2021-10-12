Investors Purchase High Volume of Protara Therapeutics Call Options (NASDAQ:TARA)

Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors acquired 4,399 call options on the company. This is an increase of 4,899% compared to the average daily volume of 88 call options.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TARA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Protara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Protara Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TARA. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Protara Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $93,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Protara Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $172,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Protara Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $201,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Protara Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $371,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Protara Therapeutics by 83.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 31,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 14,290 shares during the last quarter. 63.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:TARA traded up $0.48 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.23. 191,275 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,480. Protara Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $6.18 and a 1-year high of $27.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.57. The firm has a market cap of $81.24 million, a P/E ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 0.71.

Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($0.14). On average, research analysts predict that Protara Therapeutics will post -4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Protara Therapeutics

Protara Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage company engages in developing treatments for rare and specialty diseases with significant unmet needs. Its current development programs focus on the treatment of rare diseases in structural and connective tissues and rare hepatology, gastrointestinal, and metabolic disorders.

