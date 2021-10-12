Investors Buy Large Volume of Flexion Therapeutics Put Options (NASDAQ:FLXN)

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Investors purchased 14,476 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 4,396% compared to the typical daily volume of 322 put options.

In other Flexion Therapeutics news, insider Christina Willwerth sold 3,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.45, for a total value of $25,445.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 133,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $860,984.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Flexion Therapeutics by 991.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,179 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 3,796 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Flexion Therapeutics by 203.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,775 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 3,875 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Flexion Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Flexion Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Flexion Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLXN opened at $9.17 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.96 and its 200 day moving average is $7.37. The company has a market capitalization of $461.18 million, a PE ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 1.35. Flexion Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.30 and a 12-month high of $13.66.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $28.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.02 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Flexion Therapeutics will post -1.81 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on FLXN shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Flexion Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Flexion Therapeutics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Flexion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Flexion Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Flexion Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.96.

Flexion Therapeutics Company Profile

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel and local therapies. It specializes in the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions including osteoarthritis. It offers products under the Zilretta brand, an extended-release corticosteroid approved to manage osteoarthritis knee pain.

