Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH) Shares Purchased by WBI Investments Inc.

WBI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH) by 214.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,379 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares during the quarter. WBI Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF worth $1,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RYH. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Barber Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter.

RYH traded up $1.98 on Tuesday, hitting $295.63. 47 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,241. The company has a 50 day moving average of $309.65 and a 200-day moving average of $294.68. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a 12-month low of $229.86 and a 12-month high of $321.48.

