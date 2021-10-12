Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Sold by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lowered its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,115 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. KWB Wealth increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 18,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Proequities Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 21,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,101,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Biondo Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

RSP opened at $152.26 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $153.91 and a 200-day moving average of $150.71. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $105.95 and a 1-year high of $157.46.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Featured Story: What is intrinsic value?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.