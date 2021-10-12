Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0509 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 13th.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend by 9.9% over the last three years.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $13.03 on Tuesday. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $12.06 and a 52 week high of $13.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.42.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) by 12.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 428,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,128 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.81% of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust worth $5,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 14.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

