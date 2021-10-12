Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA) Shares Bought by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,906 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 519 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned about 0.10% of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF worth $2,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $366,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 109.7% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 60,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 31,585 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 12.8% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 21,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 15.4% in the second quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of PZA opened at $26.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.17. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $26.27 and a one year high of $27.51.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PZA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.