Invesco Bond Income Plus (LON:BIPS) Stock Price Down 2.3%

Invesco Bond Income Plus Limited (LON:BIPS)’s share price fell 2.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 189.49 ($2.48) and last traded at GBX 191 ($2.50). 243,494 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 233,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 195.50 ($2.55).

The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 190.62. The stock has a market capitalization of £321.98 million and a PE ratio of 7.52.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be paid a GBX 2.75 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a yield of 1.42%. Invesco Bond Income Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.39%.

Invesco Bond Income Plus Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by INVESCO Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in high yield fixed income securities including preference shares, convertible and redeemable loan stocks, corporate bonds, and government bonds.

