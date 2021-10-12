Invesco Bond Income Plus Limited (BIPS) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 14th

Invesco Bond Income Plus Limited (LON:BIPS) declared a dividend on Friday, October 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.75 ($0.04) per share on Thursday, November 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of BIPS stock traded down GBX 0.82 ($0.01) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 190.18 ($2.48). 120,275 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,159. Invesco Bond Income Plus has a fifty-two week low of GBX 180.41 ($2.36) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 199.50 ($2.61). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 190.62. The firm has a market cap of £320.61 million and a P/E ratio of 7.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.45, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.35.

About Invesco Bond Income Plus

Invesco Bond Income Plus Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by INVESCO Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in high yield fixed income securities including preference shares, convertible and redeemable loan stocks, corporate bonds, and government bonds.

