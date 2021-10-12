Invesco Bond Income Plus Limited (BIPS) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 14th

Invesco Bond Income Plus Limited (LON:BIPS) declared a dividend on Friday, October 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.75 ($0.04) per share on Thursday, November 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of BIPS stock traded down GBX 0.82 ($0.01) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 190.18 ($2.48). 120,275 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,159. Invesco Bond Income Plus has a fifty-two week low of GBX 180.41 ($2.36) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 199.50 ($2.61). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 190.62. The firm has a market cap of £320.61 million and a P/E ratio of 7.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.45, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.35.
About Invesco Bond Income Plus
