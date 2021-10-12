International Paper (NYSE:IP) Plans Dividend Increase – $1.00 Per Share

International Paper (NYSE:IP) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 12th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 1.00 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.18%. This is a positive change from International Paper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51.

International Paper has increased its dividend payment by 10.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. International Paper has a dividend payout ratio of 42.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect International Paper to earn $5.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.05 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.2%.

Shares of NYSE IP traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,937,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,637,315. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $21.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.13. International Paper has a 1-year low of $42.48 and a 1-year high of $65.27.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 5.33%. On average, research analysts expect that International Paper will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on IP shares. UBS Group raised their target price on International Paper from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Stephens raised International Paper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on International Paper from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut International Paper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.91.

In other International Paper news, SVP Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 4,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total value of $255,081.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,541,980.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders acquired 128 shares of company stock valued at $7,473 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

