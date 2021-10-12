International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Research Coverage Started at Mizuho

Analysts at Mizuho started coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

IFF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.11 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.01.

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock traded up $3.44 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $143.44. 1,265,232 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,732,510. The stock has a market cap of $35.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $145.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.71. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 12-month low of $99.54 and a 12-month high of $157.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 7.32%. As a group, research analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IFF. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 6.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,217,295 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,365,064,000 after buying an additional 1,681,797 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 7.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,100,212 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,666,845,000 after buying an additional 788,524 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 4,039.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,769,806 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,084,743,000 after buying an additional 7,582,117 shares during the period. Sachem Head Capital Management LP acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the first quarter worth about $908,783,000. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 59.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,053,790 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $845,170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

