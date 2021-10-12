Integra Resources Corp. (NYSEMKT:ITRG) Receives $6.92 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Integra Resources Corp. (NYSEMKT:ITRG) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.08.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. National Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Integra Resources in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Integra Resources in a report on Monday, June 21st. Industrial Alliance Securities assumed coverage on shares of Integra Resources in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$7.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Integra Resources in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Integra Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd.

Get Integra Resources alerts:

ITRG stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.31. 28,804 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 207,657. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.63.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Integra Resources by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 517,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 72,223 shares during the period. Merk Investments LLC boosted its stake in Integra Resources by 1,116.7% in the 2nd quarter. Merk Investments LLC now owns 2,920,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,679,999 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Integra Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $292,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Integra Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $176,000. Finally, Ruffer LLP lifted its stake in shares of Integra Resources by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 1,614,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,723,000 after purchasing an additional 203,452 shares during the period. 28.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Integra Resources

Integra Resources Corp., a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily focuses on the development of DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits comprising 748 unpatented lode, placer, and millsite claims, as well as 16 tax parcels covering an area of approximately 8,100 hectares located in the Owyhee County, south western Idaho.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Integra Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.