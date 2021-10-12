Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) Stock Position Decreased by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) by 0.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,555,897 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 1,108 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Integra LifeSciences were worth $174,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IART. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Integra LifeSciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $329,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,085 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 73.1% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,762 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 924,670 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $63,885,000 after purchasing an additional 22,369 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Integra LifeSciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,554,000. 87.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IART stock opened at $66.58 on Tuesday. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $42.12 and a 12 month high of $77.40. The firm has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 27.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The life sciences company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.13. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 17.64%. The business had revenue of $389.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.11 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IART. BTIG Research lowered shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.78.

Integra LifeSciences Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of medical instruments, devices, and equipment. It operates through the Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies segments. The Codman Specialty Surgical segment refers to the company’s neurosurgery business, which sells a full line of products for neurosurgery and neuro critical care such as tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and precision tools and instruments business, which sells instrument patterns and surgical and lighting products to hospitals, surgery centers, and dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices.

