Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$191.49.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Intact Financial in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$215.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$193.00 price target on shares of Intact Financial in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$205.00 to C$207.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$168.21 price target on shares of Intact Financial in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Cormark set a C$168.21 price target on shares of Intact Financial in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

Shares of TSE IFC remained flat at $C$166.10 during trading hours on Monday. 279,690 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 277,389. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.36, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of C$29.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$171.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$167.04. Intact Financial has a 1 year low of C$131.94 and a 1 year high of C$178.28.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported C$3.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.44 by C$0.82. The firm had revenue of C$3.82 billion for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Intact Financial will post 10.97 EPS for the current year.

Intact Financial Company Profile

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, such as fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

