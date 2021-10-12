Insured Finance (INFI) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.37 Million

Insured Finance (CURRENCY:INFI) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. In the last week, Insured Finance has traded up 2.5% against the dollar. One Insured Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0781 or 0.00000137 BTC on exchanges. Insured Finance has a total market capitalization of $2.37 million and $10,277.00 worth of Insured Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Insured Finance

Insured Finance’s launch date was January 13th, 2021. Insured Finance’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,369,525 coins. Insured Finance’s official Twitter account is @InsuredFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Insured Finance is an upcoming crypto-insurance solution that will allow its users to secure comprehensive coverage on their digital asset holdings. Market participants can easily request or provide coverage on a wide variety of cryptocurrency assets. Claims are fully collateralized and payouts are instant. “

Insured Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insured Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insured Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Insured Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

