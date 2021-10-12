Insider Selling: Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) CEO Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.82, for a total transaction of $2,296,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Justyn Russell Howard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 8th, Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of Sprout Social stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.88, for a total transaction of $2,577,600.00.

Shares of SPT stock opened at $113.84 on Tuesday. Sprout Social, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.23 and a fifty-two week high of $145.42. The stock has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -247.48 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.39.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $44.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.08 million. Analysts forecast that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

SPT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $100.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Sprout Social from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Sprout Social from $104.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Sprout Social from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sprout Social in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sprout Social currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPT. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 224.5% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Sprout Social in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000. 76.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

