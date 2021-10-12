Insider Selling: Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) EVP Sells $296,787.26 in Stock

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.98, for a total transaction of $296,787.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Karen G. Narwold also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 9th, Karen G. Narwold sold 1,338 shares of Albemarle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.71, for a total transaction of $300,661.98.

Shares of NYSE:ALB traded up $2.16 on Tuesday, reaching $216.32. The company had a trading volume of 4,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,373,643. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $227.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.83. Albemarle Co. has a twelve month low of $90.07 and a twelve month high of $253.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.06. Albemarle had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 21.78%. The firm had revenue of $773.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $787.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is presently 37.86%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Albemarle by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 1.2% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,637 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 2.3% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,666 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Albemarle by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,276 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,091 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. 81.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on ALB. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $250.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Albemarle from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Albemarle from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $115.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Albemarle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.86.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

