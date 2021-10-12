Insider Buying: Schroder British Opportunities Trust PLC (LON:SBO) Insider Buys 2,705 Shares of Stock

Schroder British Opportunities Trust PLC (LON:SBO) insider Christopher Keljik OBE bought 2,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 110 ($1.44) per share, for a total transaction of £2,975.50 ($3,887.51).

On Friday, September 10th, Christopher Keljik OBE bought 2,704 shares of Schroder British Opportunities Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 110 ($1.44) per share, for a total transaction of £2,974.40 ($3,886.07).

On Wednesday, August 11th, Christopher Keljik OBE bought 2,833 shares of Schroder British Opportunities Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 105 ($1.37) per share, for a total transaction of £2,974.65 ($3,886.40).

LON:SBO traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 109 ($1.42). 78,203 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,037. Schroder British Opportunities Trust PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 95 ($1.24) and a 52-week high of GBX 111 ($1.45). The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 107.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 104.32.

Schroder British Opportunities Trust PLC operates as an investment trust in the United Kingdom. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

