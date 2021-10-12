Insider Buying: Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG) Insider Purchases 6 Shares of Stock

Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG) insider Ian Barkshire bought 6 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,278 ($29.76) per share, for a total transaction of £136.68 ($178.57).
Ian Barkshire also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, September 10th, Ian Barkshire bought 6 shares of Oxford Instruments stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,549 ($33.30) per share, for a total transaction of £152.94 ($199.82).
Oxford Instruments stock opened at GBX 2,321.60 ($30.33) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,471.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,289.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.24, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of £1.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.29. Oxford Instruments plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,472 ($19.23) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,730 ($35.67).
About Oxford Instruments
Oxford Instruments plc, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, rents, sells, and services tools and systems in the United Kingdom, China, Japan, the United States, Germany, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Materials and Characterisation, Research and Discovery, and Service and Healthcare segments.
