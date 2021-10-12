Insider Buying: Osisko Metals Incorporated (CVE:OM) Director Acquires 28,000 Shares of Stock

Osisko Metals Incorporated (CVE:OM) Director Robert Wares bought 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.38 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,589,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$13,524,054.84.

Robert Wares also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Osisko Metals alerts:

On Thursday, October 7th, Robert Wares purchased 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$20,000.00.

On Thursday, September 30th, Robert Wares purchased 68,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.38 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,840.00.

On Tuesday, September 28th, Robert Wares purchased 22,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.40 per share, with a total value of C$8,690.00.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Robert Wares purchased 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.40 per share, with a total value of C$20,000.00.

On Friday, September 10th, Robert Wares bought 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$20,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 8th, Robert Wares purchased 30,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,000.00.

On Thursday, September 2nd, Robert Wares acquired 30,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.42 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,450.00.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Robert Wares purchased 30,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,000.00.

On Monday, August 23rd, Robert Wares acquired 30,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.39 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,550.00.

On Friday, August 20th, Robert Wares bought 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.40 per share, with a total value of C$19,750.00.

Osisko Metals stock traded down C$0.01 on Tuesday, reaching C$0.37. 184,115 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,280. The stock has a market cap of C$70.79 million and a PE ratio of -28.46. Osisko Metals Incorporated has a twelve month low of C$0.35 and a twelve month high of C$0.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.44.

Osisko Metals Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of based metal properties in Canada. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, copper, and silver deposits. The Company's project are the Pine Point lead-zinc project that covers an area of 46,553 hectares located in the Northwest Territories; and The Bathurst Mining Camp comprising the Key Anacon and Gilmour South properties covers 59,738 hectares located in the south of the Bathurst, New Brunswick, and Brunswick Belt project comprised 586 claims that covers an area of 12,892 hectares, as well as Mount Fronsac North located in south of the Bathurst.

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.