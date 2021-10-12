Inscription Capital LLC Purchases 54,067 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Inscription Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 188.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 82,751 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,067 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up about 0.7% of Inscription Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $6,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.1% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 35,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after acquiring an additional 2,971 shares during the period. Davidson Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 13.9% during the second quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after buying an additional 1,956 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 57.7% during the second quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 29,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after buying an additional 10,829 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.2% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 286,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,259,000 after buying an additional 19,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 24.2% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 85,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,617,000 after buying an additional 16,727 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on MRK. Barclays boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.79 target price for the company. Truist assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.18.

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded down $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.73. The stock had a trading volume of 297,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,331,662. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.89 and a 12 month high of $85.60. The company has a market capitalization of $201.83 billion, a PE ratio of 36.50, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.18 and its 200 day moving average is $76.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 50.93% and a net margin of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.77%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Further Reading: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.