Inscription Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Inscription Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 239.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,431 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,700 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $3,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PM. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,832,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,372,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,844 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,393,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,058,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,842 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 69,942,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,206,961,000 after purchasing an additional 7,039,559 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,277,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,598,068,000 after purchasing an additional 958,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,559,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,824,459,000 after purchasing an additional 325,321 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

PM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet upgraded Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays set a $98.59 price objective on Philip Morris International and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.60.

Shares of PM traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $95.84. The company had a trading volume of 41,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,411,680. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.93 and a 1-year high of $106.51. The stock has a market cap of $149.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.92.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.71 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 91.56% and a net margin of 11.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.71%.

In related news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $2,176,410.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

