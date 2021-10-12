Inscription Capital LLC Has $4.39 Million Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Inscription Capital LLC lifted its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 176.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,181 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,772 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $4,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at approximately $244,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Quilter Plc increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 4.1% in the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 730,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,508,000 after purchasing an additional 28,600 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 17.8% in the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 19,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 4.8% in the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 48,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Brian John Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $556,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 144,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,026,343.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 19,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total transaction of $1,124,971.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 196,745 shares in the company, valued at $11,116,092.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,188 shares of company stock worth $3,864,107 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

KO traded up $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.60. The company had a trading volume of 236,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,686,879. The company has a market capitalization of $235.42 billion, a PE ratio of 29.00, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.62. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $47.30 and a one year high of $57.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.30 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 44.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.15%.

KO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.25.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

