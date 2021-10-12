Inscription Capital LLC Has $2.66 Million Holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Inscription Capital LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 288.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,423 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,845 shares during the quarter. Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $2,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $524,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 724.7% during the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 351,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,805,000 after purchasing an additional 7,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 8,588.9% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 865,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,583,000 after purchasing an additional 855,888 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VFH traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $95.57. 5,706 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 646,492. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $57.41 and a 1-year high of $97.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.31.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

