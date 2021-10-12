Inscription Capital LLC Buys 319,009 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Inscription Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2,109.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 334,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 319,009 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 5.9% of Inscription Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $51,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 32.7% in the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 18,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,900,000 after acquiring an additional 4,549 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.3% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 77,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,059,000 after acquiring an additional 7,894 shares in the last quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% in the second quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 127,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,564,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on JPM shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $167.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.41.

JPM traded down $0.48 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $166.16. The stock had a trading volume of 218,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,549,133. The firm has a market capitalization of $496.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $95.24 and a 1-year high of $171.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $160.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.43.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 37.71%. The company had revenue of $30.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 45.05%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

