Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.95

Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.95 and traded as low as $0.73. Inpixon shares last traded at $0.74, with a volume of 1,608,851 shares.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $86.03 million, a PE ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 2.21.
Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.45 million for the quarter. Inpixon had a negative return on equity of 37.21% and a negative net margin of 105.66%.
Inpixon Company Profile (NASDAQ:INPX)
Inpixon engages in the provision of indoor positioning and data analytics services. It operates through the Indoor Positioning Analytics and Infrastructure segments. The Indoor Positioning Analytics segment includes Inpixon’s proprietary products and services delivered on premise or in the cloud as well as hosted software-as-a-service based solutions.
Further Reading: Trade Deficit
Receive News & Ratings for Inpixon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inpixon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.