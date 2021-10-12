Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) by 117.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,437,056 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,857,483 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals were worth $31,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 115,498 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 11,856 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 5,032 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 918,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,517,000 after purchasing an additional 203,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC acquired a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $229,000. 34.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.50.

NASDAQ INO opened at $6.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -9.86 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 10.48, a quick ratio of 10.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.81 and a twelve month high of $19.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.14.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $0.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 42.42% and a negative net margin of 2,193.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.83) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of designed DNA medicines to treat and protect people from infectious diseases, cancer, and diseases associated with human papillomavirus. Its product pipeline include VGX-3100, INO-3107, INO-5410, INO-4800, and PENNVAX-GP. The company was founded by David B.

