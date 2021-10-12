Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,171,701 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 656,648 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.09% of Inovio Pharmaceuticals worth $168,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 133,792 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 17,884 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 16,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,887 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 95,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 33,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 619,848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,746,000 after purchasing an additional 117,991 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INO opened at $6.80 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.14. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $5.81 and a one year high of $19.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 10.48 and a current ratio of 10.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.86 and a beta of 0.62.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.14). Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,193.30% and a negative return on equity of 42.42%. The business had revenue of $0.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.83) earnings per share. Inovio Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Bank of America cut shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of designed DNA medicines to treat and protect people from infectious diseases, cancer, and diseases associated with human papillomavirus. Its product pipeline include VGX-3100, INO-3107, INO-5410, INO-4800, and PENNVAX-GP. The company was founded by David B.

