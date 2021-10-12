InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.53-0.54 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $93.5-94.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $74.93 million.InMode also updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ INMD traded up $4.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.21. The stock had a trading volume of 53,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,991,898. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.57. InMode has a twelve month low of $18.02 and a twelve month high of $90.00.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The healthcare company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.27. InMode had a return on equity of 45.87% and a net margin of 44.34%. The firm had revenue of $87.33 million for the quarter.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on INMD shares. Barclays upped their target price on InMode from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on InMode from $59.50 to $64.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet downgraded InMode from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on InMode from $47.50 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $53.00.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in InMode stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 546,042 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,915 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.71% of InMode worth $51,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

InMode Company Profile

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

