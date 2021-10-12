ING Groep (AMS:INGA) Given a €14.80 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €14.80 ($17.41) target price on ING Groep (AMS:INGA) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group set a €14.00 ($16.47) target price on ING Groep in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a €14.00 ($16.47) target price on ING Groep in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.00 ($15.29) price objective on ING Groep in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €14.10 ($16.59) price target on ING Groep in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €14.00 ($16.47) price target on ING Groep in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ING Groep presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €12.88 ($15.16).

ING Groep has a 52-week low of €13.52 ($15.91) and a 52-week high of €16.69 ($19.64).

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

