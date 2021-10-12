Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives is a leading infrastructure construction company with specialized energy and heavy civil expertise. Headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, with operations throughout the country, the company offers a full spectrum of delivery models including full engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC), turnkey, design-build, balance of plant (BOP), and subcontracting services. The company one of three Tier 1 wind energy contractors in the U.S. and has completed more than 200 wind and solar projects across North America. “

NASDAQ:IEA opened at $10.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.79 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.44. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives has a 1-year low of $6.23 and a 1-year high of $24.13.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.08). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ares Management Corp purchased 3,185,039 shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.00 per share, with a total value of $35,035,429.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 937.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 140,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,292,000 after buying an additional 127,072 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 232,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,786,000 after buying an additional 30,187 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,163,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 80,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after buying an additional 4,101 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. 57.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Company Profile

Infrastructure & Energy Alternatives, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries. It operates through Renewables and Specialty Civil segments. The Renewables segment focuses in a range of services that include full EPC project delivery, design, site development, construction, installation and restoration of infrastructure services for the wind and solar industries.

