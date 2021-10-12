Informa (OTCMKTS:IFJPY) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Informa (OTCMKTS:IFJPY) in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

IFJPY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank raised Informa from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Informa in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Informa in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of Informa stock opened at $15.63 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.97 and its 200-day moving average is $15.04. Informa has a 12-month low of $10.31 and a 12-month high of $16.70.

Informa Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information, advanced knowledge, and exhibition and events solutions. It operates through the following segments: Informa Connect, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, Informa Intelligence, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect segments delivers major, branded, content-driven in-person, and virtual events and digital platforms.

