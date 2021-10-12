Impax Asset Management Group’s (IPXAF) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Impax Asset Management Group (OTC:IPXAF) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Shares of IPXAF opened at $16.02 on Friday. Impax Asset Management Group has a 12 month low of $16.02 and a 12 month high of $16.02.
About Impax Asset Management Group
Featured Article: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?
Receive News & Ratings for Impax Asset Management Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impax Asset Management Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.