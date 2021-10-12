Impax Asset Management Group’s (IPXAF) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Impax Asset Management Group (OTC:IPXAF) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of IPXAF opened at $16.02 on Friday. Impax Asset Management Group has a 12 month low of $16.02 and a 12 month high of $16.02.

About Impax Asset Management Group

Impax Asset Management Group Plc engages in the management of assets in both listed and private equity strategies for institutional clients. It operates through the following segments: Listed Equity and Private Equity. The company was founded by Ian Simm in 1998 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

