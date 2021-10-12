IMA Wealth Inc. Invests $105,000 in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Markston International LLC purchased a new stake in Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000.

Shares of OGN stock opened at $33.21 on Tuesday. Organon & Co. has a 1-year low of $27.25 and a 1-year high of $38.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.18.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th.

In related news, Director Ma. Fatima Francisco acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.79 per share, with a total value of $101,370.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on Organon & Co. in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Organon & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Organon & Co. from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Organon & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Organon & Co. has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.33.

Organon & Co. Profile

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

