IMA Wealth Inc. Boosts Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

IMA Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 40,943 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliance Wealth Management Group grew its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group now owns 423,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,921,000 after purchasing an additional 9,201 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 332,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,922,000 after acquiring an additional 15,276 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 46.7% in the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 3,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 160,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,268,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 8.7% in the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 429,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,127,000 after acquiring an additional 34,467 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHE opened at $30.89 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.78. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $27.10 and a twelve month high of $34.74.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

