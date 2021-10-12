Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Sold by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,441 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Illumina by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,539,352 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,198,406,000 after purchasing an additional 128,312 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Illumina by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,480,776 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,173,928,000 after purchasing an additional 103,747 shares during the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. grew its stake in Illumina by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,023,891 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $484,515,000 after purchasing an additional 18,946 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Illumina by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,022,944 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $484,067,000 after purchasing an additional 32,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 3.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 731,784 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $281,049,000 after buying an additional 25,475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.23, for a total value of $151,420.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,642 shares of company stock valued at $1,268,895. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ILMN. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Illumina from $515.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. SVB Leerink downgraded Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $425.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Illumina in a research report on Sunday, August 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on Illumina from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Illumina from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $432.83.

NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $404.36 on Tuesday. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $288.01 and a one year high of $555.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a current ratio of 6.08. The stock has a market cap of $59.32 billion, a PE ratio of 77.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $460.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $439.35.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.51. Illumina had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 19.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

